Arsenal in advanced talks to sign Besiktas striker Kilicsoy

Arsenal are in advanced talks to sign Besiktas striker Semih Kilicsoy.

Aksam says the Gunners are a step away from landing the 18 year-old.

The youngster is currently with Turkey at Euro 2024.

Arsenal have made an offer of €30m to Besiktas for Kilicsoy and are confident of closing the deal.

Last season, he made 15 goal contributions for the Black Eagles.