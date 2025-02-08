Arsenal hit by Martinelli news

Arsenal have been hit by an injury suffered by Gabriel Martinelli.

Martinelli broke down during Arsenal's Carabao Cup semifinal second-leg defeat at Newcastle United in midweek.

Advertisement Advertisement

A hamstring injury will see the Brazil attacker sidelined for over a month, says the Athletic.

The Gunners are already short of numbers in attack with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus out, with the latter out for the season with an ACL injury.

Compounding the issue was Arsenal's failure to sign a new striker in January, despite an attempt for Aston Villa centre-forward Ollie Watkins in the final days of the market.