Arsenal hero Keown scoffs at Souness attack on Wenger

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has defended the club’s former manager Arsene Wenger.

The Frenchman has been accused of not being as impressive a coach as fans believed.

Graeme Souness stated that Wneger did not always have much to say to his team during half-time team talks.

“He (Wenger) won't say anything. My take on him was he got very, very lucky at a time when French football produced its greatest ever group of players," Souness said on the Three Up Front podcast.

"He inherited the best back five in world football and a 22-year-old (Dennis) Bergkamp. I think Wrighty (Ian Wright), there was still life in him.

"And then he had ten years where he won a couple of FA Cups, because that cycle had been and gone.

"I’ve never spoke to him about football. He would never come into my office after a game, the only manager that never did.”

"He (Wenger) got the best football out of me," Keown told talkSPORT.

"I would've enjoyed playing for Graeme Souness. Graeme Souness would certainly have enjoyed playing under him, there's no doubt about that. He (Wenger) wouldn't have challenged him, he would have got the best out of him.

"It's a difference of opinion but Graeme doesn't know the man. He's a complete football man. The only thing in his life, really, is football."