Arsenal fear Obi-Martin set to quit

Young talent Chido Obi-Martin is almost certain to leave Arsenal this summer.

The talented 16-year-old, who is turning 17 in November, is wanted by a host of teams.Per The Standard, Obi-Martin has joined the Elite Project Group agency, which has a few key clients.

The likes of Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho use that agency, with Obi-Martin preparing for his first pro deal.

Whether Obi-Martin gets that at Arsenal or goes to another team is not yet clear.

Gunners fans will be hoping they can hold onto a player that scored 32 goals for the Under-18s last term.