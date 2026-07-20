Arsenal eye sensational John Stones offer after Saliba injury update

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could look to bring in a new central defender for the 2026/27 season following an injury setback for William Saliba.

Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes played a vital role as the defensive base for Arsenal's Premier League title win last season but the former suffered a back injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The 25-year-old was forced off in France's semi-final loss to France and initial estimates hint at him being out of action until the start of 2027.

The back problem has been a long standing one, which the player managed during the second half of last season, and Arsenal are yet to make a decision over whether surgery is needed.

Arteta does have options, with Ben White, Piero Hincapie, Riccardo Calafiori and Cristhian Mosquera all able to cover at centre-back, but the Spaniard could also dip into the free transfer market, with John Stones available.

Stones opted against a contract extension at Manchester City in June, as he chose to leave as a free agent before the World Cup, and the 32-year-old would provide experienced cover.

The rivalry between the two clubs could be a barrier to possible negotiations, despite Stones already leaving the Etihad Stadium, and Arsenal are reportedly open to offering him a two-year contract.