Arsenal determined to sell Ramsdale

Arsenal are ready to sell their backup goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this month.

The shot stopper wants to play regular football and does not want to stay at the club.

While Ramsdale has loved his time at the club, he is firmly behind David Raya in the pecking order.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said of the situation: "I expect things to happen soon for Aaron Ramsdale.

“He is on the list for some clubs. Arsenal's preference is for a permanent transfer.

“Arsenal are preparing for Joan Garcia to be their new backup goalkeeper in case Ramsdale will leave."