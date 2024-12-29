Arsenal defender Timber: Martinelli ready to step up

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber believes Gabriel Martinelli can step up and cover the absence of Bukayo Saka.

After hamstring surgery, Saka is facing a recovery period through to March.

Timber told the Daily Star: "It’s not the first big challenge this season that we have faced.

"Everyone knows how important Bukayo is for us and what he did for Arsenal for the last couple of years.

"Of course, it is a bit different to Bukayo.

"But Gabi has shown already a couple of times that he can play both sides. He’s a big threat for every defender - and I think he is going to show it, as well."

