Arsenal defender Timber in Holland row with Weghorst

Former Manchester United star Wout Weghorst was involved in a clash with a teammate in training.

The Netherlands forward was not getting along with Arsenal man Jurrien Timber.

Weghorst and Timber were involved in a heated discussion after the Arsenal man caught the forward on his ankle.

The Metro reported that manager Ronald Koeman attempted to ensure peace between the two.

However, Weghorst was not happy, before Koeman shouted “now it's over” to end the matter.

Ajax striker Weghorst had a spell on loan at Manchester United from Burnley in 2023, with the 32-year-old impressing with his endeavor if not his scoring touch.