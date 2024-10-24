Arsenal defender set to miss Liverpool clash after scan shows cause for concern

Arsenal star Riccardo Calafiori looks set to miss their weekend clash with Liverpool.

The Italian international will not be fit in time for the Premier League contest on Sunday.

The 22-year-old had to come off during a 1-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Calafiori underwent scans on Wednesday, per The Mirror, which revealed a slight injury.

He will be absent for around three weeks, as there is small damage to his medial collateral ligament in his right knee.

However, he does not have a serious knee injury, which would have been a fear for the club.