Arsenal could get clear run at Rennes youngster Doue

Arsenal could get clear run at Rennes youngster Doue

Arsenal could get a clear run at Rennes youngster Desire Doue.

The attacker is interesting clubs across Europe this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arsenal chief Edu is keen and it's emerged in recent days that Manchester United have dropped their interest due to Rennes' current asking price.

Rennes want £35m to sell Doue.

Arsenal's nearest competitor now is said to be PSG.