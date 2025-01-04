Arsenal boss Arteta: We will NOT be panic buying

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is adamant there'll be no "panic buying" this month.

Arteta insists Arsenal will only move if they're sure of a deal.

“If we panic it means we are not prepared, and a big thing is preparation,” he said. “When you are well prepared, your decision will be better, very well processed.

“Then we will decide if we want to sign a player, is he performing: yes or no? That can be a good decision or a bad decision after that.

“The preparation is done, for sure. We are ready if we have to do something, but we know as well we have an excellent squad. With players available, we can compete with any team.”

On working with caretaker technical director Jason Ayto, Arteta also stated: “It’s different.

“I am so used to doing things with Edu, but Jason was a big part of that team.

“He is in full charge right now and we have great communication, talking every day and we are prepared.

“The good thing about that is that neither Jason, nor I, nor Richard (Garlick), nor Tim (Lewis), nor the owners has to convince any players to come to Arsenal - because of what Arsenal is and how Arsenal is perceived, and that is a massive bonus.”

