Arsenal boss Arteta: We should have two Prem titles

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta feels they could've won the Premier League during his time in charge.

Indeed, Arteta believes there could be two titles for the Gunners in recent years.

He told Sky Sports: "That you can always make things better and that you can always develop. But the numbers we had are normally won - and we should have had two Premier League titles.

"But the fact is that we don't have it, so there is motivation, more will, more enthusiasm to say: Can we still look at our team and say we can be better?

"My answer is yes, in all respects."