Arsenal boss Arteta "very worried" about Saliba setback

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he's worried about William Saliba's latest setback.

The France defender missed the draw with Aston Villa on Saturday due to a hamstring injury.

After the 2-2 result, Arteta said: "Tomorrow we will have more information. Tomorrow we will have another test on him and it will be more clear."

Asked if he was concerned, Arteta added: "Yeah, for sure.

"Especially with the numbers that we have in the squad and looking at our bench. Very worried."