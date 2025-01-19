Arsenal attacker Martinelli: We must stop these mistakes

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli admitted frustration after their 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

Martinelli opened the scoring for the Gunners as they blew a 2-0 lead to drop more points in the title race.

He later said, "We wanted to win the game. That was our goal. We tried our best. We didn't win. We have to keep going and trust in ourselves.

"We have to rewatch the game and see what we did wrong and where to improve.

"I have to play wherever Mikel (Arteta) tells me to play. I prefer to play on the left, it's more natural for me but I play anywhere to help the team."

On dropping two points, he added: "That's football, thats the Premier League. We have to rewatch the game to and see what we did wrong and stop making the same mistakes in the next months."