Aston Villa midfielder Tielemans pleased with goal in Arsenal draw

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans was pleased after their 2-2 draw at Arsenal.

Tielemans scored as Villa fought from 2-0 down to earn the point on Saturday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Belgium midfielder said: "We came back really well into the game. The (first) goal gave us freedom and belief. It's not an easy task. They were on top of us for 60 minutes.

"I saw the space and tried to jump into it. Good goal.

"From our point of view (a good result) is always deserved. We take the point and move forward. They had many chances but we defended with our bodies on the line. 2-2 is a good result for us. First half we had a couple of counters, misplaced passes from me which could have put Ollie Watkins in.

"We fought really well to come back into the game.

"Handball is handball when it is a goal. It is what it is.

"Big win. We have had some bad results away from home. We just need that consistency away from home because we're doing well at Villa Park. It gives us a massive boost of confidence for the rest of the season."