Arsenal boss Arteta tells Tuchel: We must communicate

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes to keep the communication lines open with England coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel warned Arteta last week over selecting Declan Rice for England's victories over Albania and Latvia, despite burnout concerns.

In response, Arteta said on Monday: "Yeah, well, the more communication there is and understanding obviously when a player plays, it means that do you want to play him or do you have to play him?

"It's very different. You have other alternatives, you still have to play him? It's one decision. You have to play because there are other alternatives because the situation you have in the squad, that's one thing.

"The best thing is always to communicate ahead what the intentions are, what the processes are and what the thought process was behind a certain decision because to compare two similar actions with different contexts, it doesn't make any sense." 

