Arsenal boss Arteta makes clear Partey contract stand

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits he wants to see Thomas Partey secured to a new contract.

The Ghana midfielder's current deal expires in June.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Arteta said on Friday: "We will deal with this issue at the right time. He shows consistency at the highest level, which is due to his availability and his physical condition."

Arteta was also delighted with Partey's performance in their Champions League win at Sporting CP.

"One of the best games I've ever seen from him. Above all, the way he dominated the game shows the level at which he can play."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play