Arsenal boss Arteta happy with Nwaneri's confidence in victory at Leicester

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted with the confidence Ethan Nwaneri is showing after Saturday's win at Leicester City.

The teen was impressive everytime he was in possession on the day.

Arteta said afterwards: "Well, what he's showing basically, that's him. Obviously, his age is always something that puts a question mark on how we have to deal with him.

"But every sign that he's given us is ‘Let me go for it, let me go, let me go, let me go.’ When a player is giving you all those signs, you should not stop it. You have to play with that freedom, with that creativity, with that confidence that he's playing at the minute, and the players around him believe in him.

"So let him go because he's a massive threat, massive talent and he deserves to play."

He also stated: "I think he was one of the few in the first half as well that every time he was on the ball he made things happen. You could see that he had another level of threat than the rest of the team and he continued with that in the second half with two great actions and after that he put the ball on the plate for Mikel to score the header."