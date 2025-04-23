Tribal Football
Arsenal boss Arteta happy for Wilshere after Norwich appointment

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is delighted for Jack Wilshere after he was named Norwich City caretaker manager.

Wilshere has stepped up from the coaching staff at Carrow Road to take charge after the dismissal of Johannes Hoff Thorup. 

The former Gunners midfielder left his position as U18 Arsenal coach earlier this season to join Thorup's backroom team.

Asked about Wilshere's appointment, Arteta said: "Yeah, we're wishing him the best. Obviously, he's decided to accept the role with the games that are left.

"The same with Aaron (Ramsey) as well. It's very good to see some ex-teammates taking important roles in management. So we're wishing the best to both of them."

Indeed, Wilshere's second game in charge will be against former Arsenal teammate Aaron Ramsey's Cardiff City. Like Wilshere, Ramsey stepped up from his playing role after the sacking last week of Omer Riza. 

The Canaries meet Middlesbrough on Saturday at Riverside stadium.

 

