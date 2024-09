Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has explained benching Ben White for today's clash at Manchester City.

The last time White had failed to start a Premier League game for Arsenal was May 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta has gone with Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber for his fullbacks.

He said before kickoff at the Etihad: “It was a little bit forced, but we are ok.

“We've done it with different players but we have full belief in the players we have. It gives us something different.”