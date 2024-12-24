Arsenal boss Arteta confirms "preparation" for winter market move

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits they're prepared to buy in January.

Injuries to Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling has left Arteta short of options in Arsenal's wide positions going into the New Year.

And the Gunners manager has confirmed they are ready to act over the winter market.

Ahead of their clash with Ipswich, Arteta said on Tuesday: "Yes, the preparation is done.

"We are ready if something happens. Obviously we didn’t predict the situation with Bukayo and Raheem at the same time. We predicted more if something has happened, for example, in the defensive line. But the job is done.

"Then, okay, if something has to happen we will be open. But the main focus is now how we should strive to distil the potential that there is in this squad."