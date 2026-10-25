Arteta reveals Gabriel injury scare as Calafiori worries grow ahead of Liverpool clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has spoken on the knocks to Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori.

The Gunners picked up yet another three points in the Premier League, emerging as 2-0 winners against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

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Arsenal have now caught Manchester City, who lost to Aston Villa just hours before, which only extends their hopes of defending their Premier League title.

Arteta's blood pressure rose throughout the clash due to two injuries. Gabriel appeared to hurt himself after landing awkwardly while clearing the ball in the second half and was forced to receive treatment.

However, despite worries, he managed to continue playing and then scored Arsenal's second goal in the 68th minute, heading home Ben White's cross.

As Arteta breathed a sigh of relief, Riccardo Calafiori appeared uncomfortable towards the end of the game as the Spaniard spoke on his potential knock.

“He had a slight issue. We don’t know what it is. It seems to be something very small.”

Arteta didn’t say whether he’ll be fit for the Liverpool game next Sunday, but updates should come in his press conference over the coming week.

Arsenal also face Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, a clash where Arteta can rotate both Calafiori and Gabriel against the League Two side.

The North London club are already dealing with knocks to William Saliba and Bukayo Saka as their numbers continue to dwindle.