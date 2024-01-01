Arsenal boss Arteta: A joy to have Havertz with us

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Kai Havertz's ability to play as a striker is now crucial.

With Eddie Nketiah sold and Gabriel Jesus injured, Arteta admits they're leaning on the versatility of Havertz.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "He’s been great. Obviously it was a journey until that point that we navigated together, but nobody doubted the quality that he can bring. The success came because of his character, his personality and how he approaches every game, every situation, facing it and going for it. It’s a joy to have him."

On the size of his squad, Arteta also stated: "It can be bigger, yes, but we have certain limitations that we know about. We have to do certain things, certain transactions and certain players have been with us for a long time and they needed a new challenge in their career.

"We have signed a few players, it’s been a bit different to the previous years, but I’m really happy with the quality of the squad. There are certain things that we cannot control and what happened in the last two weeks is extremely unlucky. We have to face it, but hopefully during the season it will be very different."