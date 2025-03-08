Tribal Football
Most Read
Klopp apologises to Borussia Dortmund fans for rejecting deal for Liverpool hero
Greenwood's switch to Jamaica "well underway" as he hopes for Man Utd reunion
Guardiola confirms Ake will be out for "10-11 weeks" and says his injury is "serious"
Como coach Cesc talks Dele Alli debut and big club interest

Arsenal board make surprise Martinelli call

Paul Vegas
Arsenal board make surprise Martinelli call
Arsenal board make surprise Martinelli callAction Plus
Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Gabriel Martinelli.

Despite his value to manager Mikel Arteta's plans, The Sun says the Gunners are prepared to sell the Brazil international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arsenal chiefs, however, will only sell for a "crazy price", but are prepared to sacrifice the versatile attacker this summer.

Martinelli's progress this season has been hit by regular injury setbacks.

The Gunners board will listen to offers starting at £70m.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinelli GabrielArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arteta explains Arsenal letting Obi slip away to Man Utd
Bayern Munich's Kimmich on his links to Arsenal: A decision will definitely be made soon
Bayern Munich star and Arsenal target Kimmich receives offer from Paris Saint-Germain