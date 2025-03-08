Arsenal board make surprise Martinelli call

Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Gabriel Martinelli.

Despite his value to manager Mikel Arteta's plans, The Sun says the Gunners are prepared to sell the Brazil international.

Arsenal chiefs, however, will only sell for a "crazy price", but are prepared to sacrifice the versatile attacker this summer.

Martinelli's progress this season has been hit by regular injury setbacks.

The Gunners board will listen to offers starting at £70m.