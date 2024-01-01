Arsenal, Barcelona target Williams can't guarantee Athletic Bilbao stay

Tribal Football
Nico Williams admits he cannot guarantee he'll be staying with Athletic Bilbao long-term.

The Spain attacker attracted attempts from Barcelona, PSG and Arsenal over the summer before committing to Athletic.

Before defeat to Atletico Madrid yesterday, Williams told DAZN: "My heart is in Bilbao, but nobody knows what will happen in the future.

"It is always good when big clubs show interest. But I've always said I want to be here. If I heard anything, it was from my agent. But I wanted to play in Europe with Bilbao."

Williams is on a contract that runs through the summer of 2027.

