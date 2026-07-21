Arsenal 'back in the hunt' for Spain star Nico Williams

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster the left side of his attack ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The defending champions are in the market for a new attacker with Leandro Trossard heading off to Besiktas and Gabriel Martinelli also potentially on his way out.

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As per reports from Teamtalk.com, Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta has now restarted plans to sign long standing transfer target Nico Williams from Athletic Club, if he can be persuaded to leave Bilbao.

Williams had looked destined for Barcelona back in 2024, but after rejecting their advances following a lengthy transfer saga, he eveentually signed a contract extension with the Basque giants.

The 2026/26 campaign was impacted by injuries for the 23-year-old, restricting him to just 20 La Liga starts, but he was still included in Luis de la Fuente's Spain squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as he set up Ferran Torres winner in the final against Argentina.

Williams' stock remains high, and with Athletic Club missing out on European qualification for 2026/27, the club could be tempted into a major sale to balance their finances.

A £77M release clause remains in place in his contract, which falls within Arsenal's budget, but Arteta will still likely need to sell before he can table an offer in Spain.