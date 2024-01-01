Arsenal attacker Trossard reveals coaching career plans

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard admits he's preparing for a coaching career once he retires.

The Belgium international has recently turned 30 years of age.

Trossard told arsenal.com: "Well, I have done my A License. “I enjoyed the on-pitch side of it, giving the sessions, but the theoretical stuff – that was a bit much! And actually designing the sessions was really hard work. You might not think it, because when you are playing, you just get on with it. You come into training, do your stuff and everything is done for you. But once you need to design them yourself, you actually see what goes into it.

"Even the things like the coaches need to referee in training as well. When the ball goes out of play, the players will moan, but when you do it yourself you see it’s not always the easiest call to make!”

On the style of play he would employ, Trossard continued: “It would be to play attacking football. Play nice, offensive football. I’ve learned a lot from the coaches I’ve worked with. I’ve worked with some great coaches and I think I could have some good ideas from them, but I’m not sure if I would do it. Obviously being a head coach is a lot – a lot of work. They spend so much time at the training ground, it’s actually crazy.

“But the older I get, the more I enjoy the analysis side of it too. Before I never had any interest in that, but I think I’ve developed more in that way as well. I want to know more about my stats, what I do in games and I think it’s also a good way to recover, when you know how you feel after the work you’ve done. We have a tough schedule, so any stats you can use to help recovery is great for that.

“There was none of that when I started in Belgium. We went on the pitch, trained, then went home!”