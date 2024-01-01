Arsenal attacker Saka: We'll find way to replace Odegaard

Tribal Football
Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka is confident they can find a creative spark in the absence of captain Martin Odegaard.

The Gunners go to Manchester City today missing their injured skipper.

But Saka insists: “Yeah, you know how much I love Martin.

“He is a world-class player, and we are going to miss him. We have to adapt. We have strength and players who can also play in his position. We will find a solution until he is back.”

On claims that Arsenal will play defensively at City, Saka responded: “To be honest, I don’t really care.

“We know what we believed, we know what we went there to achieve. Only we know the real truth. We went there to win and we are going to do that again this Sunday.”

