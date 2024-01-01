Arsenal attacker Saka proud of Ballon d'Or nomination

Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka is delighted with his Ballon d'Or nomination.

Saka made the shortlist for this year's award last week.

“It’s obviously a huge honour to be in the top 30 best players in the world on that list,” he told arsenal.com. “It’s recognition of all the hard work I’ve been putting in across the season, so it’s a really nice moment to see your name on the list.

“Since I was young, I always wanted to be a player that has an important role in the team, whether it’s scoring goals or making goals, just being the difference in the final third. When I came into the first team, I was starting at the back, but in the back of my mind I still wanted to be involved in the goals.

“I’ve got the license to play in my natural position on the wing and I’ve always put pressure on myself. Before other people speak about what they expect of me, I expect the highest of myself. I’m satisfied with what I’m doing, but I know that I haven’t achieved my goals yet so that’s what keeps me motivated.”