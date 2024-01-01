Arsenal are set to bank around £2M after McGuinness move

Mark McGuinness joined Luton Town from Cardiff City this week which means Arsenal are set to make around £2M due to a a sell-on clause.

Former Arsenal academy graduate Mark McGuinness left Arsenal in 2021 for Cardiff City after spending 10 years with their academy.

Included in the transfer was a sell-on clause which was understood to be 30 per cent of any profit Cardiff made when selling the player.

McGuinness completed the £10m move to Luton this week as the Gunners are set to earn from the centre-back’s move, which will boost their finances ahead of the transfer deadline day next week.

Arsenal are well known for their sell-on clauses in deals involving academy players leaving the club with their most recent one including the deal that saw Mika Biereth move to Sturm Graz for £4m in July. A