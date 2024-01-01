Arsenal and Real Sociedad agree Merino fee

Tribal Football
Arsenal and Real Sociedad have reached terms over Mikel Merino.

La Real president Jokin Aperribay has been in London this week for negotiations with the Gunners.

BBC Sport says the two clubs have reached an agreement over a fee rising to  £32.6m.

Merino's La Real deal has less than 12 months to run and his fee breaks down to  £28.4m plus £4.2m in bonuses.

The Spain Euros winner has been training away from Imanol Alguacil's senior squad this week in anticipation of Aperribay reaching an agreement with his Arsenal counterparts.

