Galatasaray have reportedly made a huge €45 million bid to sign Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli.

The 25-year-old’s future at Arsenal has been up in the air for the past couple of seasons, Mikel Arteta’s side clearly looking to sign an upgrade for the left wing.

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Martinelli was largely a squad player for Arsenal last season, scoring once and providing four assists in his 30 Premier League games, 11 of which were starts.

Arsenal were interested in Real Madrid super star Vinicius Junior, but he ultimately decided to sign a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Turkish giants Galatasaray have made a huge €45 million bid to sign Martinelli from Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta’s side are currently mulling it over and should the deal happen, it would be the biggest sale in the club’s history.

Martinelli’s current contract at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire next summer.