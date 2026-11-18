Arsenal are on a major drive to extend the contracts of several key players ether side of the start of 2027.

The Premier League champions have already confirmed a renewal with Mikel Arteta until 2030 and Declan Rice is on the verge of a new deal which would make him the club's top earner.

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Club captain Martin Odegaard is also in talks over a contract update alongside key pair David Raya and Jurrien Timber.

Next on the list at the Emirates Stadium could be Piero Hincapie, despite only joining the Gunners last summer from Bayer Leverkusen, after the club activated an option to make his loan permanent.

The Ecuador international has established himself as a key part of Arteta's squad, and his current deal until 2030, could be given a 12-month extension on improved terms.

After Hincapie, Arsenal will then turn attention to Riccardo Calafiori, over renewing his deal beyond 2029.