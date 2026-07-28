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Arokodare completes Ajax medical ahead of loan move

Arokodare completes Ajax medical ahead of loan move
Arokodare completes Ajax medical ahead of loan moveLee Durkin / Actionplus / Profimedia

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare has passed his medical with Ajax and completed the paperwork for his proposed loan move to the Dutch giants.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international is now set to join Ajax, who will have an option to make the transfer permanent for £17m.

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The Dutch club will pay a £1m loan fee, with additional payments potentially due if they qualify for the league phase of a European competition. 

Arokodare has been keen to leave Wolves this summer after struggling to secure his preferred move. 

The Premier League club previously rejected offers from Fiorentina and Trabzonspor. T

he Super Eagles forward also made headlines last week after reportedly refusing to leave the pitch, leading to the cancellation of a training session.

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Football transfersPremier LeagueTolu ArokodareAjaxWolves

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