Arokodare completes Ajax medical ahead of loan move

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare has passed his medical with Ajax and completed the paperwork for his proposed loan move to the Dutch giants.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international is now set to join Ajax, who will have an option to make the transfer permanent for £17m.

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The Dutch club will pay a £1m loan fee, with additional payments potentially due if they qualify for the league phase of a European competition.

Arokodare has been keen to leave Wolves this summer after struggling to secure his preferred move.

The Premier League club previously rejected offers from Fiorentina and Trabzonspor. T

he Super Eagles forward also made headlines last week after reportedly refusing to leave the pitch, leading to the cancellation of a training session.