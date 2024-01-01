Ardiles laughs off 'risky' rep for Tottenham defender Romero

Tottenham legend Ossie Ardiles has opened up about his favorite players at the club.

The Argentine knows what it takes to come into the Premier League and impress.

He has been taken aback by the success of countryman Cristian Romero, who he believes can even play in midfield.

"I think this is something that the English press have picked up and try to highlight the fact. Some of them say he's committing too many fouls. He has been voted not just the best defender in the Copa America, but the best player in the Copa America. That gives you an idea of how good he is," said Ardiles, per football.london.

"And wherever he goes, they say it. Messi said he's the best defender in the world. I would say the same thing. He is the best central defender in the world. So yes, I mean in England they say 'Oh, he's a little bit rash'. No, I mean he's a winner and he plays in a certain pace, that involves taking challenges. He's taking a risk.

"After saying that it's some kind of justification in what you are saying, and he has (become more disciplined)."

Then with a smile he added: "I'll tell you a story, this is funny. Against Manchester United at home, I've got Ricky Villa with me. So Ricky said 'we have to go and say hello to Cuti before the game'. I don't go before the game to say hello to people, but yes, no problem.

"So we went and said hello. No problem, and I said to him 'Cuti, be careful, because they are kind of following you, the press, because you are (bangs fist into the palm of his hand)'.

"He says 'I got it, I got it, don't worry'. Then he goes out and in the first minute 'bang'. It was so funny. So he wasn't listening to me very much. He plays in this way where he takes risk but it's wonderful.

"In fact, he could very easily go and play in midfield, a kind of defensive midfielder. He's very good with the ball, that makes him special because central defenders are normally strong, but he's very good with the ball, the passing and his passing ability is very good."