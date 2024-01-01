Appleton makes decision on Man Utd return offer

Tribal Football
Football manager Michael Appleton has turned down the opportunity to become the loans manager at Manchester United.

The ex-Charlton, Portsmouth, Preston, Blackpool, Blackburn, Oxford and Lincoln head coach still believes he can be the main man at a club.Per The Mail, United did offer him a competitive deal to come in and assist them with their loans program.

However, Appleton was not interested, which means United will go in another direction.

He wants to remain in coaching rather than move into what he would see as a more administrative role.

United are moving ahead with their restructuring of the department that oversees their young players who leave the club for first team game time.

