Appeal for Forest owner Marinakis rejected

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will have to serve out a five-game stadium ban.

The Greek businessman was found guilty of improper conduct towards the referees recently.

Marinakis spat on the floor as match officials walked past after Forest’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham in September.

"An Appeal Board has dismissed an appeal by Nottingham Forest's Evangelos Marinakis in relation to misconduct at their Premier League fixture on Saturday, 28 September against Fulham," said the Football Association.

"It was alleged that the behaviour of Evangelos Marinakis around the tunnel area after full-time of that match was improper.

“He denied this charge, but it was found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission, and a five-match stadium/ground suspension was imposed."