Tribal Football
Most Read
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
SHOCKER! Edu to leave Arsenal - announcement due

Appeal for Forest owner Marinakis rejected

Ansser Sadiq
Appeal for Forest owner Marinakis rejected
Appeal for Forest owner Marinakis rejectedTribalfootball
Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis will have to serve out a five-game stadium ban.

The Greek businessman was found guilty of improper conduct towards the referees recently.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marinakis spat on the floor as match officials walked past after Forest’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Fulham in September.

"An Appeal Board has dismissed an appeal by Nottingham Forest's Evangelos Marinakis in relation to misconduct at their Premier League fixture on Saturday, 28 September against Fulham," said the Football Association.

"It was alleged that the behaviour of Evangelos Marinakis around the tunnel area after full-time of that match was improper. 

“He denied this charge, but it was found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission, and a five-match stadium/ground suspension was imposed."

Mentions
Premier LeagueNottinghamFulham
Related Articles
Fulham's 2-goal hero Wilson: Best atmosphere I've experienced
Brentford boss Frank: Fulham were worthy winners
Several Premier League players "held hostage with no food or water" on international duty