Antony pushing to leave Man Utd and join Mourinho at Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho reportedly wants to bring Antony to Fenerbahce on loan from Manchester United.

Antony is reportedly pushing to leave Manchester United this week amid interest from Jose Mourinho in bringing him to Fenerbahce before the Turkish transfer window shuts.

He has informed United chiefs of his desire to seek a new challenge with a loan deal possible before the end of this week, according to The Sun, and it is reported that Mourinho is keen on giving him the platform to shine and recover his form.

The Turkish transfer window remains open until Friday which gives clubs plenty of time to agree a deal for the winger.

Any move is likely to be temporary due to United not wanting to sell the winger until next summer as he remains tied down until 2027, having signed a five-year deal upon his arrival from Ajax.