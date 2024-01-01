Antony makes definitive Man Utd decision

Manchester United winger Antony has shut down speculation about his future.

The Brazilian has firmly said no to any suggestions that he is going to leave the club.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Fabrizio Romano, Antony has turned down a move to Turkey or the Middle East.

While United may have wanted to move him along on loan, Antony wants to fight for his place.

The winger, who has three years left on his contract, believes he can show his best form again.

United have Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, and Marcus Rashford as winger options ahead of Antony.