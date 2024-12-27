Antony agent confident over Man Utd status

Manchester United winger Antony’s agent claims the club are not looking to loan him out in January.

The Red Devils were thought to be seeking an exit for the Brazilian as early as last summer.

However, a new statement from Junior Pedroso cast doubts on whether his client will leave Old Trafford mid-season.

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Antony's agent Pedroso said: "Yes, many clubs have approached us for Antony’s move in January.

“These clubs wanted to understand the situation for Antony, so I can confirm that there’s concrete interest."

He added: "To be fair, Manchester United have never expressed any interest to sell or loan out Antony to us.

"We never received this sort of communication so far. Man United management never told us that they want Antony to leave, despite the reports we see around about our client."

He added: "I can say that Antony’s future is very much tied to Manchester United's interests. If the club thinks it would be a good idea to loan Antony out in January so he can get more minutes and regain his trust, we will work together on that option.

"Otherwise, Antony is working hard to regain his place and show his best skills under the new coach Ruben Amorim.”