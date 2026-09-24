Andy Carroll says he hoped to fail Liverpool medical as he reveals "gory detail"

Former Newcastle and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has admitted that he wished to fail his medical.

Carroll made the switch from Newcastle to Liverpool in a £35M move back in January 2011, a transfer he regretted before it was even confirmed.

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The striker made the move when he was 22 years old and after 44 Premier League appearances over 18 months, he scored just 6 goals before departing the side for West Ham on loan before signing permanently with the Hammers in 2013.

Speaking in his new book, Owning It, Carroll revealed that he was far from over the moon when he signed for the side alongside legendary striker Luis Suarez.

“After landing in Liverpool, we went straight to Anfield, where I had my medical,” he wrote. “I kept thinking, "Please just fail this and you can go home." But I passed with flying colours.

“Newcastle had me over a barrel, and I later learned that me putting in a transfer request meant that Newcastle got to keep 10% of the £35M fee that otherwise would have gone to me.

“The first thing I did after signing was phone my mom and dad. They were less upset that I'd left Newcastle for Liverpool than the fact I hadn't discussed it with them. "You need to pick up the cat," I said. And that was that.

“I was desperate to tell everyone what had really gone on in all its gory detail, but I thought it best to keep a lid on it.

“I didn't want Liverpool and their fans to think I hated the idea of being there, especially as they'd shelled out so much for me and handed me the number 9 shirt as worn by Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler, and Torres.”

Carroll is now much happier

Carroll signed a two-year deal with Bordeaux in the summer, who play in the French fourth tier after suffering a double relegation due to financial problems.

He has since scored seven goals in 11 games so far and admits that he is very happy at the side despite the major pay cut.

"To be honest, it's even costing me money to come and play for Bordeaux but I'm playing football and I am simply happy to be playing football," Carroll told RMC Sport. "I want to be a part of this club's history and to be frank, it wasn't a question of money. In my career, it's never been a question of money."