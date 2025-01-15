Amorim wants to keep young Man Utd star and rejects idea of a loan

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim wants to keep Toby Collyer at the club.

The midfielder has not played much under the Portuguese coach, but did come on in the second half and for extra time against Arsenal in the FA Cup third round win.

Per The Athletic, United have rejected the idea of Collyer going on loan to a Championship club.

With Premier League and Europa League commitments, Amorim may feel there is ample chance for Collyer to play first-team minutes.

He may also benefit from the rest of the season of training with the first team under Amorim’s guidance.

