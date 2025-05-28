Tribal Football
Most Read
Marcus Rashford's Man United future takes surprise twist
Man Utd captain Fernandes given 72 hours to decide on £200M Al-Hilal deal
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Arsenal directors meet with agent of Sporting CP ace Gyokeres

Amorim talks up Man Utd kids; name-checks one to watch ahead of ASEAN clash

Paul Vegas
Amorim talks up Man Utd kids; name-checks one to watch ahead of ASEAN clash
Amorim talks up Man Utd kids; name-checks one to watch ahead of ASEAN clashConor Molloy / ProSportsImages / DPPI via AFP / Profimedia
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's convinced about the young players he's working with.

While in Kuala Lumpur for tonight's post-season friendly against the ASEAN Allstars, Amorim was happy to talk up the talent of his young players, though also wary to highlight anyone publicly.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"One issue is we push too much from the beginning and you have social media and all the pressure around the young kids," he admitted.

"It's hard to control. I don't want to say any names but I believe in all of them and sometimes, like you said, you have surprises.

"This is a massive club and that is a big question - sometimes we put our young kids on a pedestal and that is an important thing to change, because we need to control that."

 

Heaven looks ready

However, Amorim was happy to name-check on youngster, Ayden Heaven.

"All the players here, we use in training," added Amorim. "So we know the players. For this kind of game, we bring players for the problems we have at this moment.

"But, sometimes, you have surprises with young players. Like with Ayden, every time he played, he looks like a first-team player."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenManchester UnitedHeaven Ayden
Related Articles
Man United boss Ruben Amorim tells Alejandro Garnacho to 'pray' he can find a new club
Man Utd captain Fernandes given 72 hours to decide on £200M Al-Hilal deal
Mount on Man Utd's early Asian tour: There were hundreds of people waiting for us!