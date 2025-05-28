Amorim talks up Man Utd kids; name-checks one to watch ahead of ASEAN clash

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he's convinced about the young players he's working with.

While in Kuala Lumpur for tonight's post-season friendly against the ASEAN Allstars, Amorim was happy to talk up the talent of his young players, though also wary to highlight anyone publicly.

"One issue is we push too much from the beginning and you have social media and all the pressure around the young kids," he admitted.

"It's hard to control. I don't want to say any names but I believe in all of them and sometimes, like you said, you have surprises.

"This is a massive club and that is a big question - sometimes we put our young kids on a pedestal and that is an important thing to change, because we need to control that."

Heaven looks ready

However, Amorim was happy to name-check on youngster, Ayden Heaven.

"All the players here, we use in training," added Amorim. "So we know the players. For this kind of game, we bring players for the problems we have at this moment.

"But, sometimes, you have surprises with young players. Like with Ayden, every time he played, he looks like a first-team player."