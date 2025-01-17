Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal's plan to sell Gabriel Jesus ends as deals for Gyokeres and Sesko collapse
Man Utd boss Amorim calls out four players after victory over Southampton
Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...
Man Utd urged to seek Rashford swap in AC Milan talks

Amorim reveals Ratcliffe talks after Man Utd win against Southampton

Ansser Sadiq
Amorim reveals he spoke to  Sir Jim Ratcliffe after a poor performance against Southampton
Amorim reveals he spoke to  Sir Jim Ratcliffe after a poor performance against SouthamptonAction Plus
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admitted to a chat with the club’s minority owner. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance as United beat Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford. 

Despite trailing for a portion of the game, United rallied to score thrice in the final 15 minutes. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Post-game, Amorim stated: “I had five minutes with him (Ratcliffe - INEOS chief and United shareholder) to talk about different things about the game. Was not a good game but in the end, the result helped the conversation. 

“So we can do our job, it’s a really difficult moment but today was more important the win. I know the fans want to see so much better football than this, I want to see much better football than this but you need time. 

“Like I said in the first days here, to win time, you need to win games. We did that today, not in a good fashion but we managed to win and we’re going to prepare for the next game.” 

Mentions
Amorim RubenManchester UnitedSouthamptonPremier League
Related Articles
Amorim speaks on Antony leaving Man Utd, Hojlund's lack of goals and Ugarte's low stamina
Man Utd boss Amorim has warning for Amad after hat-trick performance
Southampton goalkeeper Ramsdale on Man Utd defeat: We were so good for 75mins