Amorim reveals he spoke to  Sir Jim Ratcliffe after a poor performance against Southampton

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim admitted to a chat with the club’s minority owner. Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance as United beat Southampton 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Despite trailing for a portion of the game, United rallied to score thrice in the final 15 minutes.

Post-game, Amorim stated: “I had five minutes with him (Ratcliffe - INEOS chief and United shareholder) to talk about different things about the game. Was not a good game but in the end, the result helped the conversation.

“So we can do our job, it’s a really difficult moment but today was more important the win. I know the fans want to see so much better football than this, I want to see much better football than this but you need time.

“Like I said in the first days here, to win time, you need to win games. We did that today, not in a good fashion but we managed to win and we’re going to prepare for the next game.”