Amorim reveals apology planned for Man Utd fans after season end

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he will apologise to Old Trafford fans at the end of today's season finale against Aston Villa.

Amorim will insist his players perform their lap of appreciation at the end of the game before he addresses the home support.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked what he intends to say, the Portuguese revealed: “An apology. I think it is clear that (to give) an explanation you don’t have time.

“So we will try to be honest. I think I will be honest with the fans and I will say what is in my mind and what is in my heart. We will do (the lap), as it’s tradition - and we have to face it.

“I think it will be the biggest mistake if we don't do that. We will do that.

“I know that the manager addresses the public. I will do that because it's the minimum. The least I can do is to talk with the fans and say what I want to say.

“I will decide tomorrow what I will say, but I have an idea. We will do that because, if there is a season that we need to do it, it's this one - and of course we will be there.”