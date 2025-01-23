Amorim pushed about Garnacho's Man Utd future

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim did not want to discuss the future of a star winger.

There have been rumors suggesting that United are prepared to cash in on Alejandro Garnacho.

Asked about the Argentine moving clubs in the winter market, Amorim was tight-lipped.

"As I understand the question, let's focus on the game," Amorim said on Wednesday, ahead of a Europa League game with Rangers. 

"I don't want to talk about that, especially before a game (United's clash with Rangers on Thursday evening).

"Our focus is that our players are here to play. 

“We need to improve, we need to win games to have that feeling of winning, it's really important for us so let's focus on that."

