Amorim: Maguire feels like Man Utd leader again

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has heaped praise on Harry Maguire.

The former United captain has shown incredible resilience to earn his place back in the team in recent weeks.

Maguire, who fell out of favor under coach Erik ten Hag, was instrumental in a penalty shootout win over Arsenal in the FA Cup at the weekend.

"I feel he is a leader again," said Amorim, as his team prepares to take on Southampton in the Premier League.

"He feels more like an important player in the team.

"He believes in himself a lot and he's doing a great job.

"We have to praise Harry more than me. He was sick before the last game and was dead in the end. That is what I want from every player."