Paul Vegas
Amorim lays out plans for Ugarte at Man Utd
Ruben Amorim is happy to be working with Manuel Ugarte again at Manchester United.

Ugarte played for the new United manager at Sporting CP before he was sold to PSG.

Amorim will take charge of United next week and says he's happy to be reuniting with Ugarte.

He told TNT Mexico: "All the Uruguayans I managed are incredible and that's why I love all Uruguayans.

"Ugarte is a very talented boy, and has a lot of room to grow. I am very happy to know that I have him back at Manchester United!"

