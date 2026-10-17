Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa was delighted to see his side get their first Premier League win of the season.

Alex Iwobi’s first-half strike was enough to see Fulham past high-flying Hull and bag their first three points of the season.

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Ahead of the game, rumours were starting to circulate that Arbeloa’s was already under pressure, just a few months after being appointed as Marco Silva’s replacement.

The win over Hull may well have bought the former Real Madrid interim some time in west London as Fulham move out of the relegation zone.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the game, Arbeloa expressed his delight, saying: "I am very happy, especially for the supporters, they deserve this win, for the players, they were looking for this victory and have been working so hard. We deserved it in other matches, but we couldn't get it; today was finally the day.

"We were having the same feeling as other matches, when we were controlling the game for long spells and having good chances but didn't score. Our rivals punish our mistakes or take their chances, but today we were brilliant for 90 minutes.

“We controlled the game, had many chances and didn't concede any clear chances to Hull, a very good team. They are tough to beat. We need to keep going and keep improving.

"We have so many players with talent who can score. They will have chances. Players from the bench will be so important for us too. We have many chances and we need to try and take them.

On Ryan Sessegnon's red card: "He was unlucky, he wanted to get the ball. I didn't see (the replay), maybe it was a clear red card. Everyone knows Ryan, he didn't want to do this challenge. It's unlikely for the Hull player; we are sorry for him."

On using this first win as a springboard: "It's a massive game for us, a massive week because we have Coventry, then Palace in seven days.

“It won't be easy, but we know how we need to play and compete, we have to be competitive in this league. We have our way and hope we can in many games."