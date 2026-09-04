Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Butt says Man Utd must abandon Old Trafford: It's not even the best stadium in the country

Mbeumo tips Rashford to make big impact at Man United

Man City lineup v Coventry City: Confirmed team news as Maresca chases down Arteta

Estevao raises concerns with Alonso at Chelsea as Liverpool aim to make January bid

Most read on Flashscore News

Richarlison left out of Spurs' 25-man squad list as Premier League exit looms

Martinelli moves to Saudi giants Al Hilal after seven years with Arsenal

Transfer News LIVE: Richarlison set for Spurs exit, Al Hilal announce Martinelli

'I'll cherish everything': World Cup winner Llorente retires from international football

Alvaro Arbeloa brushes off 'pressure' claims after poor Fulham start

Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.
Fulham head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.Profimedia

New Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa was in positive mood ahead of tomorrow's home Premier League clash with rivals Crystal Palace.

Arbeloa joined the Cottagers this summer, following Marco Silva's move to Benfica, as Jose Mourinho replaced him in Madrid - after after an interim spell in charge in the Spanish capital.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite spending heavily ahead of the new campaign, Arbeloa has lost both league games so far, at home to Chelsea and on the road at Sunderland.

That has raised some early questions over his readiness to manage in the Premier League - but the former Liverpool defender has insisted that's not a concern for him.

"Pressure is part of my job, but it doesn't change anything in the way we've been working. For me, the most important thing is that I work every day, try to improve and move on.

"We are so, so happy with all the players that have joined us.

"We have a very good squad. I'm very happy with the players that I have and now is time to focus on the next games.

"My job is to improve my players. We know who we are and the team that we want to be."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlvaro ArbeloaFulham

Related Articles

Alex Iwobi on course to join elite Premier League club as Fulham host Crystal Palace

Arbeloa proud of Fulham despite Chelsea defeat

Chelsea vs Fulham: Where to watch and the 4 players Xabi Alonso will be missing